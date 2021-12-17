Police searching for 4-year-old Harrison Strong of Montana

(NewsNation Now) — Each Friday on “Dan Abrams Live,” the host ask for your help finding a missing child. This week, Abrams focuses on Harrison Strong, a 4-year-old from Thompson Falls, Montana.

Harrison was last seen Aug. 19. He was allegedly abducted by his father, Jacob Strong. Strong was supposed to drop his son off with the boy’s mother, who shares custody, but he never showed up.

Harrison is 3 feet tall with auburn hair and brown eyes..

Jacob Strong is 35 years old, 6 feet tall and 175 pounds. A felony warrant for parental interference was issued in September. The FBI is involved in the case, and they are focusing on Texas and the U.S. border with Mexico.