(NewsNation) — Each Friday, NewsNation’s “Dan Abrams Live” profiles a missing child.

This week, we focus on Leilani Brown, a 17-year-old from Cape Coral, Florida.

Brown has been missing since Oct. 3., according to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

Police say Brown is in the foster care system and was last seen at the foster care facility in Cape Coral.

She is 5’4” tall and has long braided hair. If you have any information on where she might be, reach out to the Cape Coral Police Department at 239-574-3223 or call 1-800-THE-LOST (843-5678).