Police seek tips in case of missing Pennsylvania mom

(NewsNation) — Police in Pennsylvania are seeking information on a missing mother who disappeared when she left to pick her child up after school.

Jennifer Brown, of Montgomery County, Pennsylvania, was last seen on Tuesday. The following day, she failed to pick her son up from his bus stop and was reported missing.

Brown’s car was found in front of her home with her keys, wallet, purse and work phone inside. Her personal cellphone was missing but has been silent since Wednesday, according to investigators.

The Limerick Township community held a vigil over the weekend, praying for Brown’s safe return.

In a statement, Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin Steele said law enforcement officials are seeking help from the public in locating Brown. Her family is also offering a $10,000 reward for information that helps locate her.

Brown is 43 year old and described as being 5 feet 1 inches tall and about 150 pounds with brown hair and green eyes.

“Law enforcement is very concerned about the welfare of this mother, Jennifer Brown,” said Steele. “If anyone has seen Jennifer or has any information that might be helpful in locating her, please call the Limerick Township Police at 610-495-7909 or Montgomery County Detectives at 610-226-5553”