Police search for missing Princeton student

(NewsNation) — Law enforcement officers are searching for 20-year-old Misrach Ewunetie, who was last seen at her Princeton University dorm.

Ewunetie was reported missing on Monday after her family was concerned when she missed an appointment regarding her U.S. citizenship application last Saturday.

Law enforcement officers have been searching for her ever since.

A junior at Princeton, Ewunetie came to the U.S. from Ethiopia with her family in 2008.

Her brother told the U.S. Sun that on Sunday, his sister’s cellphone pinged near a New Jersey housing complex. Ewunetie had been sharing her location with a family member.

Police went to the complex with search dogs, but so far they’ve found no trace of her.

Ewunetie’s disappearance has other Princeton University students on edge since most generally feel safe on campus.



“You always imagine Princeton just being safe and everything but unfortunately that’s not the truth. It’s a reminder we have to stay alert, stay aware and we have to be looking out for each other at all times,” Princeton University student Laura Esguerra said.

Princeton University released this statement on its website Wednesday:

“As part of the continuing efforts to locate missing undergraduate student Misrach Ewunetie ’24, there is an increased law enforcement presence on and around campus today including the use of a helicopter, drones and watercraft.”

The university and Ewunetie’s family are hoping someone will provide them with information on her disappearance.

Almost a week after she was last seen, family members’ worries worsen as they say Ewunetie would have called home to tell them that she was fine.

Anyone with information on Ewunetie’s whereabouts should contact the Department of Public Safety at (609) 258-1000, or by submitting an anonymous tip through the DPS website.