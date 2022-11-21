Quinton Simon’s mother arrested in connection to his death

(NewsNation) — Georgia police have arrested the mother of 20-month-old Quinton Simon on murder charges in connection with the boy’s death and disappearance, officials said.

The Chatham County Police Department announced Monday that they arrested 22-year-old Leilani Simon, who was transported to the local jail as she awaits a bond hearing.

“We are deeply saddened by this case, but we are thankful that we are one step closer to justice for little Quinton,” the police department said in a Facebook post.

Officers said they do not anticipate additional arrests in connection with the case.

Simon reported her son missing from their home Oct. 5, launching an extensive investigation.

Weeks later, the search became a recovery mission. Chatham County Police Chief Jeff Hadley told local NewsNation affiliate WSAV in mid-October that investigators had evidence that the child was dead and his mother was the sole suspect.

No additional details about the charges against Simon were immediately available. Police are expected to provide additional details at a news conference scheduled for 5 p.m. Monday Central Standard Time. NewsNation will livestream the news conference on this page.

Quinton’s grandmother had custody of the boy at the time of his disappearance from her house, where Quinton’s mother and her boyfriend were living.

Quinton was last seen at the house by his mother’s boyfriend, according to police.

This is a developing report. Refresh for updates.