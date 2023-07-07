Rudy Farias was ‘sheltered,’ scared of mother, friend says

(NewsNation) — A woman from the neighborhood who became a confidante and somewhat of a surrogate mother for Rudy Farias says he seemed like a “sheltered” child who was afraid of his mother.

“He was a very timid young man, would not look at you when he spoke, especially if she was around,” Brunswick said Friday on “CUOMO.” “He would look at the ground and fidget with his hands.”

Farias was reported missing eight years ago and turned up outside a Houston church last week. Police say he was never missing at all, but was living with his mother.

Local activist Quanell X claims Farias told police he was held captive by his mother, Janie Santana, and sexually abused. Police would not confirm that account and said they do not comment on sexual assault cases as a matter of policy.

Santana is not facing charges at this time, and neighbors reportedly saw her fleeing her home late Wednesday night.

Brunswick learned last week along with everyone else that Farias was not actually missing. Several people in the community had met and interacted with Farias, whom Santana claimed was her nephew.

“I honestly had always thought that Janie had something to do with it, had her hands in it some way or somehow,” Brunswick said of Farias’ supposed disappearance. “After a couple of years I started grieving him because I truly thought that he was dead.”

Brunswick began to bond with Farias after his brother died in a motorcycle accident years ago.

“Rudy was really having trouble dealing with it and was wanting help,” Brunswick said. “And it wasn’t just me. There was some other people that you know, we started that taking him under our wings.”

The account from Brunswick adds to those that have called into question the motivations and actions of Santana.

A family member described Santana as manipulative and always looking to get money. Santana continually raised money to help find Farias, including raising funds for a trip to Mexico, where she claimed Farias was being held for ransom.

Pauline Sanchez Rodriguez, Farias’ aunt, has expressed dissatisfaction that police haven’t taken action against Santana. Sanchez Rodriquez believes her nephew’s claim that he was held captive and abused.

“Everything he says is true,” Sanchez Rodriguez said Friday on “CUOMO.”

She grew suspicious of Santana, her half-sister, when she would go to Santana’s house to visit her mother, who was living there before she died.

“It looked suspicious because it would take her about 20 minutes or a little bit more for her to answer the door. It takes like maybe three seconds to get to the door,” Sanchez Rodriguez said. “I feel that she was hiding my nephew Rudy. … I had to go with my gut feeling and my heart. … When you’re sixth sense starts talking to you, you need to start watching out and paying attention to it.”

Sanchez Rodriguez also said her mother repeatedly told the family that Farias was living inside the house, but Santana cast the elder woman as senile.

“When my mom was alive she would even tell us, mention that he was sexually getting assaulted. So, that much I did hear from my mom, hearing that he was in the house all the time,” Sanchez Rodriguez said.

Police are actively investigating what happened during the eight years Santana falsely claimed Farias was missing. They declined to say whether they viewed Farias as a victim or an accomplice, but said he had been referred to victim services and adult protective services.

NewsNation digital producer Stephanie Whiteside contributed to this report.