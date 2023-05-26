Search for missing British girl Madeleine McCann ends: Police

FILE – A picture of missing British girl Madeleine McCann, who disapeared from the Praia da Luz beach resort in the Algarve, is displayed at Our Lady of Fatima shrine Sunday, May 13 2007, in Fatima, northern Portugal. The parents of Madeleine McCann, a British toddler who vanished from an apartment during her family’s vacation in Portugal 15 years ago and captured global interest, say they remain hopeful that efforts by police in three countries to solve the mystery will eventually bring answers. Kate and Gerry McCann, both British doctors living in England, said in a statement to mark the anniversary of their daughter’s disappearance Tuesday, May 3, 2022 that “a truly horrific crime” was committed in 2007. (AP Photo/Steven Governo, File)

(NewsNation) — Authorities in Portuguese confirmed Thursday that the search in the case of missing British girl Madeleine McCann has ended.

The latest efforts in the 16-year-old hunt wrapped up Thursday after police collected unspecified samples in the Arada Dam reservoir and surrounding areas in Portugal.

Police have not said whether any useful clues were found during the three-day search that involved sniffer dogs, use of a tractor-based tree-cutter and investigators raking the cleared ground in a few small areas.

Officials said the search “resulted in the collection of some material,” which will be analyzed. However, there was no indication that anything conclusive was found. The search was requested by German authorities.

McCann was 3 years old when she disappeared in 2007 from her family’s vacation apartment in the Algarve resort region of Portugal. She and her siblings, 2-year-old twins, were left asleep in the family’s apartment while their parents, Gerry and Kate McCann, ate with friends in a nearby restaurant.

In 2022, German prosecutors named Christian Brueckner an official suspect in McCann’s disappearance. The convicted child abuser and drug dealer is behind bars in Germany for raping a 72-year-old woman in the same part of the Algarve.

Brueckner has denied any involvement in the disappearance. No body has been found.