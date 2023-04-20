Search suspended for missing American sailors in Mexico

(NewsNation) — The U.S. Coast Guard announced Wednesday the Mexican navy (SEMAR) has suspended their search for three missing Americans last believed to be near Mazatlán, Mexico.

The three Americans — Kerry O’Brien, Frank O’Brien and William Gross — were last heard from on April 4. Coast Guard officials say they were last known to be aboard the 44-foot sailing vessel Ocean Bound that reportedly left Mazatlán en route to San Diego.

They had plans to stop in Cabo San Lucas on April 6 to report in and restock supplies, but the Coast Guard says they did not arrive.

The three missing Americans are all experienced sailors, according to a joint statement from their families made prior to the suspension of the search.

“Bill has over 50 years of sailing experience and is an extremely talented coastal cruiser. Kerry and Frank have 20 years sailing together and both hold captains licenses with the US Coast Guard,” according to the statement.

Coast Guard and SEMAR responders conducted 281 cumulative search hours covering 200,057 square nautical miles, an area larger than the state of California, off the northern Pacific coast of Mexico, with no sign of the missing boat or its passengers.

“An exhaustive search was conducted by our international search-and-rescue partner, Mexico, with the U.S. Coast Guard and Canada providing additional search assets,” said Cmdr. Gregory Higgins, command center chief, Coast Guard District 11. “SEMAR and U.S. Coast Guard assets worked hand-in-hand for all aspects of the case. Unfortunately, we found no evidence of the three Americans’ whereabouts or what might have happened.”

Higgins said the Coast Guard’s “deepest sympathies” go out to the families and friends of William Gross, Kerry O’Brien and Frank O’Brien.