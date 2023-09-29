‘Serial abductors’ not to blame for missing Ohio kids: Police

CLEVELAND (NewsNation) — Despite more than 1,000 children being reported missing in Ohio this year, a local police chief doesn’t believe that figure can be attributed to serial abductors.

John Majoy, the Newburgh Heights police chief and president of the board of directors for Cleveland Missing, told NewsNation that while “one child missing is one too many,” some of the missing person cases are repeat runaways.

“A lot of these are habitual runaways,” he said. “Which doesn’t minimize the dangers because these children are susceptible to being victimized, whether it’s into drugs, or gang violence, or sex trafficking or something like that.”

Some juvenile intake facilities are not allowed to detain children who don’t wish to be there, Majoy said, but may file reports when kids leave.

States with similar populations to Ohio, like Georgia and North Carolina, had an average of 600 missing child reports last year, according to data from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. In comparison, Ohio had roughly 1,600 reports in 2022.

Majoy told NewsNation he doesn’t believe anything specific to Ohio may be to blame for the Cleveland area’s higher rate.

“I don’t know that there’s any one acute thing that says, ‘Okay, this is the boilerplate reason why we’re seeing this.’ I think it’s just a unique situation,” Majoy said.

Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost told a local news station that while the numbers are alarming, inconsistencies in reporting could play a role.

NewsNation writer Steph Whiteside contributed to this report.