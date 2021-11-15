(NewsNation Now) — Police across the country are searching for a missing 3-year-old boy and 16-year-old girl — and the family relative accused of taking them.

Police say the toddler, Noah Clare, was kidnapped in Tennessee. The teenager, Amber Clare, lives in Kentucky. Police said the cousins have been missing since Nov. 7 and could be on the way to Michigan right now.

“Bring him home. Bring him back to what he knows.” Amanda Ennis, Noah Clare’s mother, said. “He loves his mommy just as much as I love him.”

According to Michigan police, Jacob Clare, 32, kidnapped the children and may be heading to the Harbor Spring area in northern Michigan. Jacob Clare is Noah Clare’s father.

“He is a dangerous man and his mental state right now is not a place where you need to have children,” said James Hawk, Amber Clare’s uncle.

Amber Clare’s mother, Jamie Bravata, said on Monday’s “NewsNation Prime” that Jacob Clare may have coerced her daughter.

“Jake made it seem like unless he was around, she was not happy,” Bravata said. “Before him, she used to be happy all the time, then he came around and worked his sick twisted stuff, and when he was gone, she went into her room all the time and wasn’t very happy anymore.”

Bravata’s partner, R.C. Miller, said he intercepted texts from Jacob Clare to Amber Clare that he called “highly inappropriate.”

Jacob Clare had a custody-sharing arrangement with Ennis to see his son. Ennis said Jacob picked up Amber when he already had Noah.

“It was his scheduled time to have Noah. And then he just never brought Noah home on Sunday,” Ennis said.

Now authorities need help tracking him down. Jacob Clare is about 6 feet, 8 inches tall and weighs 180 pounds with short brown hair and blue eyes. He has tattoos along his left arm and shoulder and he’s likely wearing a black watch.

They were last seen in a silver 2005 Subaru Legacy with Tennessee license plate 42MY10. The vehicle has a dent in the rear driver’s side bumper and several stickers on the back .

Amber Clare is 5 feet, 7 inches tall and 140 pounds with dirty blonde hair and green eyes.

Noah Clare is 3 feet, 4 inches tall and 40 pounds with curly light brown hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing gray sweatpants with a camo shirt.

Anyone with information should contact Gaylord, Michigan regional dispatch at 989-732-5141 or call 911.