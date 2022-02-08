Town not giving up hope in case of girl missing 22 years

SHELBY, N.C. (NewsNation Now) — On Feb. 14, 2020, a 9-year-old girl walked away from her family’s home in rural North Carolina and, aside from a handful of motorists, was never seen again.

Asha Degree’s backpack was eventually found, but there’s been no sign of her for the last 22 years.

The FBI is still actively working the case. The sheriff’s office in Degree’s hometown has a detective who came out of retirement and solely works the case two days a week. In the past couple of years, investigators have received 65 tips.

NewsNation’s Markie Martin traveled to Degree’s hometown, where residents remain optimistic she will return home.

