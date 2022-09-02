Urgent search underway for teacher abducted while running

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (NewsNation) — Memphis police, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and the FBI are urgently searching for a woman who police said was abducted and forced into a vehicle while she was jogging near the University of Memphis campus.

Eliza Fletcher, 34, was last seen about 4:20 a.m. Friday, Memphis police said. She was jogging when a man approached her and forced her into an SUV after a brief struggle, university police said. She was reported missing when she did not return home from her regular morning run, authorities said.

In this photo provided by the Memphis Police Department, 34-year-old Eliza Fletcher is shown. Authorities in Tennessee searched Friday, Sept. 2, 2022, for Fletcher, who police said was abducted and forced into a vehicle while she was jogging near the University of Memphis campus. (Courtesy of Memphis Police Department via AP)





Fletcher’s cellphone and water bottle were discovered in front of a house owned by the university, police said.

Authorities shared the following image of the SUV believed to be connected to her case.

Lucas Finton, a breaking news reporter at Memphis newspaper The Commercial Appeal, spoke out on “NewsNation’s Prime” saying that police have gathered where the cellphone and water bottle were found.

Finton was a teacher at St. Mary’s Episcopal School.

“She was beloved on all accounts, working in the school.” She was “very much well-known and loved within the circles around her,” Finton added.

Tipline for Eliza Fletcher