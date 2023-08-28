Woman found dead after she didn’t return from hike in Utah national park

Updated:

File photo of Fairyland Loop trail in Bryce Canyon National Park in Utah | Adobe Stock

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A woman was found dead Saturday morning after she did not return from a Friday hike at a Utah national park, officials said.

On Friday, officials from Bryce Canyon National Park received a report of a person who had not arrived after a 2:00 p.m. hike on the park’s Fairyland Loop trail. Bryce Canyon Nation Park is located approximately four hours northeast of Las Vegas in Utah.

The information was received around 7:00 p.m. on Friday. National Park Service officials identified the hiker as Jeanne Roblez Howell, 64, of Flagstaff, Arizona.

After a search of the area, Howell was found dead at 1:30 a.m. early Saturday morning in Campbell Canyon, a mile east of the Fairyland Loop.

While officials have not yet determined Howell’s cause of death, a news release did note that a thunderstorm was reported Friday in the area of the 8-mile Fairyland Loop trail, resulting in flash floods in dry washes.

“This is a tragic event, and our deepest sympathy goes out to the victim’s friends and family,” said Allana Olbrich, acting Bryce Canyon superintendent.

Missing

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Trending on NewsNation