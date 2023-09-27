Woman who vanished in Big Sur still missing 1 year later

(KRON) — A young Salinas woman vanished in Big Sur one year ago and Monterey County officials are asking for the public’s help to find her.

Arelie Garcia, 25, was last seen on the morning of September 22, 2022, when she left her home on Roosevelt Street. Shortly after 6:30 a.m., she sent her sister a text message telling her that she was on her way to work. “However, she never arrived at her place of employment. Her family reported her missing later that evening,” the Salinas Police Department wrote.

Monterey County Sheriff’s search and rescue teams found Garcia’s vehicle on Highway 1 near Bixby Bridge in Big Sur. Searches using drones, K9 units, and aircraft around Big Sur were unsuccessful.

Arelie Garcia is missing. (Image courtesy Monterey County)

Garcia’s whereabouts still remain unknown, and her family is left without answers.

County officials wrote, “This is an ongoing and active investigation, and we are asking anyone who has seen Ms. Garcia since she was reported missing, or has any information about her disappearance, to please call Detective Edwin Cruz at 831-758-7393.”

If you have information and wish to remain anonymous, you can call the anonymous tip line at 831-775-4222. Garcia has brown hair, brown eyes, and is 5’6″ tall.