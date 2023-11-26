A year after Madalina Cojocari vanished, a community wants answers

(NewsNation) — Residents in Cornelius, North Carolina, gathered together to remember 12-year-old Madalina Cojocari, now missing for over a year with no answers as to what happened to the middle schooler.

Cojocari’s mother, Diana Cojocari, told police she last saw Madalina on Nov. 23, 2022, but the last confirmed sighting of Madalina was on Nov. 21, when she was getting off the school bus. Diana did not report her daughter missing until Dec. 15, 2022, when Diana arrived for a meeting at Madalina’s school without her daughter.

Both Diana and Christopher Palmiter, Madalina’s stepfather, are awaiting trial on charges of failing to report Madalina missing. Palmiter was released on bond while Diana remains detained.

The delay in reporting hampered the police response and multiple theories have been raised regarding her disappearance.

Diana said clothing and other items were missing from Madalina’s room when she went to check in on her on Thanksgiving. Diana and Madalina’s family members have claimed Madalina was sold to child traffickers.

Palmiter claims Diana hid Madalina in the mountains of Western North Carolina, where warrants revealed she traveled after Madalina disappeared. Palmiter said Diana believed Madalina was in danger after he named her as a beneficiary on an investment account.

Footage from Dec. 16, 2022, shows a young girl with a man in Sugar Mountain, North Carolina. Police said the footage was consistent with the appearance of Madalina and her only known blood relative in the U.S.

The discovery of human remains in the Pisgah National Forest in Madison County, North Carolina, not far from where Diana traveled, sparked speculation but police said early indications suggested the remains were that of an older man.

Cornelius police have vowed not to give up on the search for Madalina. Anyone with any information on her should call the Cornelius police at 704-892-7773 or the North Mecklenburg Crime Stoppers tip line at 704-896-7867.