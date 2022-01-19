(NewsNation Now) — A 77-year-old woman was killed and eight other people were hurt during a fire in the Bronx Tuesday that caused a home to collapse.

City Council member Rafael Salamanca said on Twitter that the massive fire was caused by a gas explosion.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams said two people were hospitalized with serious injuries after the blast, which happened around 11 a.m. on a block of three-story residences in the borough’s Woodstock neighborhood.

The woman who died was identified as Martha Dagbasta, 77, who lived in the home where the explosion happened. Her 82-year-old sister was severely injured, and a 68-year-old woman is in critical condition.

Officers said not only did they see flames shooting out of the home when they arrived, but they heard and felt the explosion.

Seconds after arriving on scene, first responders found a woman trapped in the rubble of what was once her living room, with what appeared to be a couch on top of her. One man rushed in off the street to help.

“Once we moved the sofa and the couch, we [saw] a flame so we had to act quick because we [didn’t] know if it was gonna collapse on us as well,” an officer said.

Adams praised the efforts of first responders, saying they undoubtedly saved lives.

About 100 firefighters and emergency medical service personnel responded to the blaze, which is the second deadly fire in the Bronx in less than two weeks.

On Jan. 9, a fire in a high-rise led to the deaths of 17 people from smoke inhalation. That fire was caused by a faulty space heater. Investigators are now looking into why safety doors failed to close when the fire broke out in what was New York City’s deadliest blaze in more than three decades.