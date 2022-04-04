119 mass shootings in 2022 so far

(NewsNation) — Six people were killed and 12 others were injured in a shooting in downtown Sacramento Sunday. The incident is one of 119 mass shootings so far this year, according to data from The Gun Violence Archive.

Researchers define mass shootings as four or more killed, excluding the shooter, in a public place. This weekend alone, 53 people were injured or killed in shootings across the country.

Data suggests that mass shootings so far in 2022 are happening in cities like Buffalo, New York, Dallas and Shreveport, Louisiana.

The deadliest weekend yet was two weeks ago, when eight people were killed and more than 60 were hurt in mass shootings across nine states.