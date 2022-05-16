7-year-old loses shoe, wins 200-meter sprint

(NewsNation) — A 7-year-old girl is winning the hearts of many with her display of courage and willingness to never give up.

Talaya loses her shoe at the beginning of a 200-meter sprint. Without missing a beat, she turns around to put it back on.

Once her shoe is secured, Talaya starts running, getting herself back in the race.

Not only does Talaya catch up to her competitors, but she sprints past them all to win.

Talaya’s father, Terence “Bud” Crawford, is an American boxing world champion. He shared the video on Instagram with the caption, “This is the definition of not giving up, heart and grit. She let it all hang out even when she was hit with adversity.”