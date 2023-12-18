90-year-old Texas woman earns master’s degree

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (NewsNation) — A 90-year-old Texas woman is proving it’s never too late to pursue your dreams.

Minnie Payne walked across the commencement stage Sunday at the University of North Texas, earning her master’s degree. She’s the oldest person to do so in the school’s history.

Her grandson accompanied her for this huge milestone, and, he will graduate in May.

Payne originally retired when she was 68 years old, but realized she wasn’t doing anything constructive — something she had always told her children to do to be happy. She decided to return to school.

“I had always been around words and always liked to write,” Payne said on NewsNation’s “Morning in America.”

She earned her undergraduate at 73 years old and worked for about 16 years as a writer and copy editor.

Payne didn’t stop there. She entered a master’s program and graduated from it on Sunday.

“I’m a little overwhelmed,” Payne said. “My family has been very supportive and that means a lot.”

Now, she just took a job with Houston Style Magazine, where she said she’s in the learning process.

“I don’t plan to retire,” Payne said. “I plan to drop over at the computer.”

Payne vowed that she was going to move forward with an attitude to do the best that she could and excel if possible.