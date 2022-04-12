(NewsNation) — One little boy’s bad morning was made a little better with the help of a local police officer.

Frank Boudreaux, a school resource officer in Opelousas, Louisiana, directs the morning and afternoon car rider traffic for the local school district, NewsNation local affiliate KLFY reported.

One morning, a little boy waiting to crossed the road where Boudreaux works began to cry. One parent, Heather Nicole, said the entire line of traffic came to a complete halt while Boudreaux knelt down, wiped the little boy’s tears, fixed his collar and spoke sweetly to him, KFLY said.

“EVERYONE completely stopped in the midst of the wild Wild West of school traffic – to watch this sweet, sweet moment,” she said, according to KLFY.

It turns out the young boy was upset because he didn’t have the right folder in his backpack and thought he was going to get in trouble.

A picture of Boudreaux helping the tearful student was posted online, to praise from locals.

“It makes me proud to be part of this agency because this is the type of thing that we try to strive for as an agency, is to be more connected with the community,” Boudreaux said.