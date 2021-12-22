A gift for Colorado boy who used allowance to buy presents for others

(NewsNation Now) — In the true spirit of the holidays, a 10-year-old Colorado boy saved the allowance he earned for a year to buy presents for those less fortunate in his community.

“I know that there’s kids out there that don’t have anything,” Chassyon Murphy said during an appearance on “Morning in America” a few weeks ago.

While appearing on “Morning in America,” Chassyon described how he bought 12 gifts with his hard-earned money and dropped them off at the Aurora, Colorado, police department to be given to boys and girls who need them.

Well, the Aurora police were apparently impressed by Chassyon’s act of kindness and were quite moved by the young man’s generosity.

Earlier this week, officers showed up to his home with a gift in tow just for him.

Officers presented him with a brand-new BMX bike just in time for Christmas.

The department tweeted, “Today, we presented Chassyon with one of his Christmas gifts. We are truly honored to have been able to meet you. Your compassion to serve others will make a difference, & thank you for serving your community.”

The smile on Chassyon’s face in the photos tweeted by the Aurora Police Dept. tell the rest of the story.

Watch Chassyon Murphy’s initial appearance on Morning in America” in the video player below.