A travel expert explains benefits of ‘cold shoulder season’

(NewsNation) — The holiday season translates to travel season, as families strive to get together this time of year. But holiday travel is expensive.

But that does not necessarily have to be the case.

There is an additional season travelers may not have heard about that could offer a hot winter getaway: cold shoulder season, a time of year when the hotel industry anticipates season-low hotel prices.

Melanie Fish, a travel expert at Hotels.com, joined NewsNation’s “Morning in America” Wednesday to explain what this traveler-friendly time of the year means.

“‘Shoulder season’ is a travel-industry term that refers to the times right after busy travel season when prices dip. Hotels.com noticed a dramatic drop in prices between Thanksgiving and Christmas and right after New Year’s,” Fish said.

Fish explained that there are specific destinations, including Las Vegas and Los Angeles, that are especially affordable during this time of the year, many starting at under $150 a night.

“Be flexible in your dates. If you can shift just a couple of days, you can save pretty dramatically. And also in your destination. Some places have better savings than others,” she said.

