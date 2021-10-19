BRUNSWICK, Ga. (NewsNation Now) — The lawyer for Ahmaud Arbery’s family says it is “asinine” for the three white men charged with chasing and killing the 25-year-old Black man to say it was self-defense.

The fatal shooting of Arbery on a residential street outside the port city of Brunswick on Feb. 23, 2020, sparked a national outcry after a graphic cellphone video of the killing leaked online two months later. Father and son Greg and Travis McMichael and a neighbor, William “Roddie” Bryan, are charged with murder and other crimes in the 25-year-old Black man’s death.

“It is asinine to say self-defense when you chase a young man for over two miles, who’s running for his life,” said Ben Crump. “Then you shoot and kill him with a shotgun, no less, and you say it was self-defense. It doesn’t pass the common sense test and it is an insult to all of us who respect the dignity of human life.”

Defense attorneys insist the three men committed no crimes. Greg McMichael told police they believed Arbery was a burglar after security cameras previously recorded him entering a nearby home under construction. He said Travis McMichael fired in self-defense after Arbery punched him and tried to grab his weapon.

Prosecutors say Arbery was merely jogging when the McMichaels grabbed guns and chased him in a pickup truck. Bryan joined the pursuit in his own truck and recorded the now-infamous cellphone video of Travis McMichael shooting Arbery three times at close range with a shotgun.

“He was being pursued for jogging while Black. He committed no crime, he did nothing wrong,” Crump said. “And so the family’s just outraged and people of good character are outraged when they watch this video and tried to hear these explanations of how this was justified killing this young black man just for jogging and exercising.”

Crump, who was the lawyer for George Floyd’s family as well as Trayvon Martin’s, sat down with NewsNation’s Adrienne Bankert. You can watch the full “Morning in America” interview in the player above.

Arbery’s killing stoked outrage in 2020 during a period of national protests over racial injustice. More than two months passed before the McMichaels and Bryan were charged and jailed — only after the video of the shooting leaked online and state investigators took over the case from local police.

Crump said he is still hopeful for a fair trial.

“We know from what happened in Minneapolis, Minnesota with George Floyd that you can get a fair and impartial jury to be able to hear the evidence and render a verdict,” Crump said. “The most important and compelling piece of evidence is that video, the video is something that lets us see what happened. Nobody has to tell us what happened. We get to see it with our own eyes.”

Investigators have testified that they found no evidence of crimes by Arbery, who was unarmed, in the Satilla Shores subdivision. Jury selection is expected to resume Tuesday.