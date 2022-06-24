(NewsNation) — The U.S. Department of Transportation says complaints from airline passengers have gone up more than 15% from the last month alone, and more than 321% from April 2019.

Contributing to this are complaints about flight delays and cancellations, refunds, reservations and ticketing, bagging issues and lost luggage, and even the small of other passengers and seat size. In total, the Department of Transportation says it has received 5,000 complaints about service in June.

Chaos at the airport is something many travelers are experiencing, with thousands of flight disruptions being reported every day. On Friday morning, more than 1,900 flights were canceled, along with 6,500 delays. Airlines are blaming pilot and crew shortages, air traffic controller issues and poor weather, though many say airlines also underestimated how many people were eager to fly again after two years of the COVID-19 pandemic.

American Airlines recently announced it will drop service to four cities, and Delta Air Lines said that it will be canceling 100 flights a day starting next month. Other airlines are planning on following suit.

“We are not anywhere close to normal. It used to be a time when an airline like Delta could brag that it never canceled a flight for months at a time. We’re certainly not in those days anymore,” Clint Henderson, managing editor of news for travel website The Points Guy, said on NewsNation’s “Morning in America.” “The Department of Transportation is really the last resort for consumers. So when you see these complaints to them surge, you really get a sense of the frustration from consumers dealing with cancellations, delays, changed flights, added layovers.”

This has led to an environment where employees and passengers are stressed out and frustrated, Henderson said.

“From the time you arrive at the airport, if you can even get an Uber to the airport, to the gate agents, the ticket counters to the baggage claim — I mean, it’s just a mess all the way around,” Henderson said. “As a consumer, you have to be your own best advocate, have a backup plan and just know our tips at The Points Guy for getting through this summer Armageddon.”

As for when these airline issues will end, Henderson said he’s hopeful for the fall.

“I think once the summer rush is over, I think the airlines will be able to catch their breaths and we’ll get back to a semblance of normal,” he said. “Fingers crossed.”