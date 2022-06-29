CHICAGO (NewsNation) — Whether you’re a frequent flyer or not, the chances of flight cancellations and delays are soaring as the busy summer travel season creates long waits and crowds.

But as U.S. airports work to combat the chaos, some are offering an option to allow passengers to bypass long TSA lines with an advance “fast pass” reservation free of charge.

“There are some new services like CLEAR Reserve lanes where you don’t even have to be a member,” said Clint Henderson, managing editor of news at The Points Guy.” You can get an assigned time to go through security.”

Henderson said there are tricks of the trade that you can do to shorten your wait time.

The service is currently being offered at:

Seattle-Tacoma International Airport

Los Angeles International Airport

Orlando International Airport

New Jersey’s Newark Liberty International Airport

Calgary International Airport in Canada

Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport

John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York.

While that service is free, Henderson also recommends travelers sign up for services like TSA PreCheck, Global Entry or CLEAR’s paid service to help them get through airport security faster.