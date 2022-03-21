Alabama pastor travels to Moldova to aid Ukrainian refugees

ROBERTSDALE, Ala. (NewsNation) — Americans from all over the country have been supportive of the Ukrainian people as the Russian invasion wages on. One Alabama pastor made it his mission to travel to Moldova to help with humanitarian efforts.

Family pastor Josh Lilly with The First Baptist Church has been crossing the Ukraine border from Moldova to provide food and supplies to residents and refugees.

“We’re just trying to get food into our partners. We have partners in Moldova and partners in Ukraine and where our partners live in Ukraine,” Lilly said. “Finding food is a very difficult situation for them.”

His congregation of “everyday people” has been working with churches in Moldova for 20 years and in Ukraine for four years. He says their efforts have helped hundreds of residents including Ukrainian men fighting on the front lines.

“I’ve spent between $15 and $20,000 on food,” Lilly said. But the impact of their work, he says, is priceless.

“It’s been amazing to see the spirit and fight of Ukrainian people,” he said. “We see one of the worst sides of humanity in this but at the same time you’re getting to see one of the best sides of humanity as well, as people just love and take care of each other.”