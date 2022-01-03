Almost 2,000 flights canceled in US as flight woes continue

A woman and child from Brazil wait for their flight underneath a board showing roughly a dozen cancelled flights among the scheduled arrivals, at Miami International Airport, Monday, Dec. 27, 2021, in Miami. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)

(NewsNation Now) — Flight cancellations and delays continue into the workweek, causing frustrations for many air travelers.

More than 1,700 U.S. flights and more than 3,000 worldwide were grounded by early Monday morning, according to tracking service FlightAware.

Southwest reported the highest number of cancellations for a U.S.-based airline for the day, canceling more than 411 flights nationwide, or 11% of its schedule.

SkyWest, a regional carrier that operates flights under the name American Eagle, canceled over 200 flights on Monday. JetBlue canceled 136 and United Airlines canceled almost 100 flights.

Among international carriers, China Eastern scrubbed more than 500 flights or 24% of its total schedule and Air China canceled more than 90 flights, 8% of its schedule, according to FlightAware.

The Christmas and New Year holidays are typically a peak time for air travel, but the rapid spread of the highly transmissible omicron variant has led to a sharp increase in COVID-19 infections, forcing airlines to cancel flights as pilots and cabin crew quarantine.

Disruptions weren’t just due to the virus, however. Over the weekend, wintry weather overnight made Chicago the worst place in the country for travelers. More than 800 flights were scrubbed at O’Hare Airport and more than 250 at Midway Airport on Saturday into Sunday. O’Hare received just over 4 inches of snow.

Southwest Airlines suspended operations at both Chicago airports because of the snowstorm, according to an airline spokeswoman. She said Southwest knows from years of operating at Midway that high winds and blowing snow make it hard to get planes back in the air quickly.

U.S. health officials halved guidance to five days of quarantine for asymptomatic Americans who catch the coronavirus. Airline industry experts say that will alleviate the staffing issues that have forced airlines to scratch flights — but the flight attendant unions say they’re wary of the change and its effect on worker health.

Getting past the holiday rush will also help. January and February are the year’s slowest travel months after the New Year’s rush, said Willis Orlando, senior flight expert at Scott’s Cheap Flights. “There should be a lot more room for airline to cut routes, reassign pilots and have staff in reserve.’’

This story is developing.