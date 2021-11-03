CHICAGO (NewsNation Now) — Amazon wants us all to stop talking to its voice assistant Alexa so much.

The move comes as the tech giant is trying to improve its AI assistants to anticipate what humans want and when they want it.

Tom Taylor, Alexa’s senior vice president, said the move is about “adding intelligence through the system to make the devices better.”

Amazon previously introduced Alexa Routines, which enables people to program the devices to perform certain actions at certain times. These routines can also be triggered by sounds, such as a baby crying.

In addition, Amazon plans to introduce other triggers, including visual ones.