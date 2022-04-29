(NewsNation) — A former U.S. Marine working for a military contracting company has reportedly been killed in fighting in Ukraine.

Willy Joseph Cancel, 22, was reportedly paid by a private company to fight alongside Ukrainian forces. He leaves behind a wife and a 7-month-old daughter.

According to Cancel’s mother, Rebecca Cabrera, he flew to Poland in mid-March and made his way into Ukraine a day later.

Cancel’s mother said he picked up the job with the military contracting company right before the war in Ukraine begin, alongside his full-time job as a Tennessee corrections officer.

In a phone interview, Cabrera told reporters her son believed in what Ukrainians are fighting for and was hoping to help contain the fight.

Reports also claim that Cancel was among a group of men from various countries all fighting as a unit.