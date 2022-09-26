(NewsNation) — Gabriel Langlois, a brave 12-year-old boy from Appleton, Wisconsin, is inspiring an entire community with his Paralympic dreams.

He recently competed in the Community First Fox Cities Marathon half-marathon in a wheelchair. He inspired his dad, Daniel, and grandfather to run with him.

“It’s quite fun and I enjoy it, Gabriel said.

“It’s a fantastic opportunity, honestly, not a lot of parents get to spend this type of time with their child,” Daniel said. “When we do our longer runs, we’re out for two-three hours at a shot and I have his undivided attention — 100% time to talk and spend quality time together.”

Gabriel is paralyzed from the waist down; he was born with spina bifida, a condition in which a person’s spinal cord does not develop properly.

Gabriel hopes that one day he can get a racing wheelchair and compete in the Paralympics.