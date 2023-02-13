A natural deodorant goes from kitchen table to store shelves

(NewsNation) — One entrepreneur started a natural deodorant business from her kitchen after her son came home one day smelling less than fresh.

Chantel Powell is the CEO of Play Pits, a natural deodorant company. Like many Black, female entrepreneurs, Powell didn’t have big money behind her. A survey from Inc.om found 95 percent of Black women who started their own business did so using their personal finances.

Powell’s journey began after she picked her son up from summer camp and sports practice.

“My son got in the car after football practice. And literally, it changed my life. He smelled horrible. And I didn’t want to smell him. I wanted that baby boy smell again,” she said.

Realizing her son was growing up, Powell wanted to provide him with a product that was natural but also would appeal to him. Finding nothing on the market, she created her own deodorant in her kitchen.

Her son loved it.

“He told me to make more for his friends. Initially, I told him no. And you know, that cute little face just convinced me,” Powell told NewsNation.

At first, Powell focused on products for kids.

“Initially this was supposed to be a brand dedicated, inspired and just for kids. Because I felt like the adult industry like the adult deodorant. They already had deodorant,” she explained.

Play Pits expanded to offer adult scents as well, also in natural, aluminum-free formulas.