(NewsNation) — The nation’s 911 dispatchers are everyday heroes. They work diligently to handle thousands of calls every single day.

But for American hero and Denver 911 dispatcher Asisha Milton, a 3-hour-long call from 800 miles away is one call that she won’t soon forget.

“I am in Tucson, Arizona, and my husband left this morning for Denver,” said the woman on the other end of the emergency call. “He’s in Denver right now, but he’s had a stroke. He’s in the car, but he doesn’t know where he is, and I don’t know what to do.”

“I knew he was struggling. And I knew we needed to get him help,” Milton said during an appearance on “Morning in America.” “So I wanted to make sure that we got the help for him.”

According to NewsNation affiliate KDVR, Milton was able to reach that man, named Cliff, on his cellphone, but was unable to find his location.

“He couldn’t do the simple things that I asked him to do just because of his condition,” Milton said about the most challenging part of the call.

Milton also asked him to honk his horn or sound his car alarm, according to KDVR, but she said Cliff was unable to perform any of those tasks.

Working with Denver police, the victim’s phone was pinged and a search was launched. All the while, Milton stayed with him on the phone.

Roughly three hours later, police were able to locate the victim and transport him to the hospital where he received the treatment he desperately required.

“I had no, no question that Asisha worked very, very hard,” Milton’s supervisor Tyler Rebbe said. “And this was one of those situations that we’ve never come across before. And we’ve thought of things outside the box that we have never used before. And, you know, her relentlessness, not giving up and making sure that we found this gentleman, was just very heartwarming. And it was a long process.”

Watch the full interview with Asisha Milton and Tyler Rebbe in the video player at the top of the page.

NewsNation affiliate KDVR contributed to this report.