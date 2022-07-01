Off-duty FDNY firefighter saves 3-year-old from burning home

(NewsNation) — The quick actions of an off-duty New York City firefighter helped save a 3-year-old girl from a burning home in Brooklyn.

FDNY firefighter Stefon Douglas was on his way home from work when he noticed a house on his street up in flames.

He grabbed an oxygen tank and a mask he just happened to have in his car from a recent career day.

“I wouldn’t have been able to perform my duties without the mask in my trunk,” Douglas said during an appearance on “Morning in America.” “Unreal.”

Douglas said he first tried to go to the front of the house, but the heat was just way too intense.

So he went to the rear of the house and began fighting the flames with a borrowed garden hose.

“I just took the garden hose,” he said. “And I was pretty much fighting the fire with the garden hose until I pretty much started hearing a little girl crying.”

At that moment, Douglas said, he ran in quickly.

“You can’t see anything in fire,” he said. “So I was able to brace myself against the left wall the entire time until I hit the tub. And I pretty much found her right there.”

Douglas says he was definitely blessed.

“It was an unreal experience. This is something that doesn’t happen every day,” he said. “God put me in the right place at the right time. And I couldn’t ask for a better situation.”

