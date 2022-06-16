Foster dad adopts 13-year-old abandoned at hospital

(NewsNation) — North Carolina foster dad Peter Mutabazi is being hailed a hero after adopting a 13-year-old boy who was abandoned as a child at the hospital by his adoptive parents.

Mutabazi discussed his journey to becoming a foster parent during an appearance on “Morning in America”.

At age 10, Mutabazi ran away from home in rural Uganda to escape his abusive father. For five years, he survived on the streets of Kampala, a city of 1.5 million, until one man saw potential in him.

“As a street kid for five years, a stranger saw me and he took me in,” Mutabazi said. “He took me in as who I was. I wasn’t the best kid. But yet he saw the best in me.”

As soon as Mutabazi finished school, he got the opportunity to live in the United States.

“I wanted to do the same for other kids who needed a home, who needed to be loved, he said. “And also who wanted to belong to a family as well.”

Mutabazi then became a single foster and adoptive parent.

“I had never seen single men look like me adopting kids. So I thought there’s no way they can allow me.” he said. “And as soon as I got to know I can be a foster dad, that day, I signed up.

And since that time, Mutabazi has fostered 24 kids.

“It’s truly been a joy,” he said.

Mutabazi is now an international advocate for vulnerable children.

“I really wanted to change a kid’s life,” he said. “And so for me, that has been really a joy to be a dad, you know, to have kids every morning, wake up and say, ‘Dad, I’m glad to be here.'”

