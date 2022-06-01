American Hero: A message of hope for the Class of 2022

(NewsNation) — In-person graduation ceremonies have returned, and as the Class of 2022 has much to celebrate, there is stress and uncertainty upon entering the job market.

Motivational speaker Dr. Rick Rigsby focused on this feeling of uncertainty in his message to grads during an appearance on “Morning in America”.

“I really believe that this is the greatest time ever to graduate because we are still in a season of uncertainty,” Rigsby said. “Nothing pulls greatness out of you like uncertainty.”

Rigsby delivered a commencement speech that went viral and has been viewed by millions of people.

This year, graduates are entering a hot job market, which is certainly exciting. The National Association of Colleges and Employers said businesses are boosting college grad recruitment by more than 30%.

It’s the sharpest year-to-year increase in at least a decade. But even though the job market is booming, grads have a lot of uncertainty that they’re facing. Stresses exist and the world is a different place.

“Be the kind of graduate your grandmother would be proud of,” Rigsby said. “When you look at our shallow, superficial culture. I think the two casualties are a lack of common sense and a reluctance to execute basics. Our grandparents had that in spades.”

Rigsby said to be the kind of graduate who practices common sense.

“You’ll be more resourceful, you will maintain perspective, and you will make an impact,” he said. “Come on y’all.”

Rigsby reinforced the notion of being more resourceful as a game-changer for life.

“In other words, don’t expect other people to do for you what you can do for yourself,” he said.

Having realistic expectations is important, according to Rigsby. “But those expectations ought to scare you.”

“When your expectation scares you, it will push you to go further than even the limits that you set,” he said. “A goal that scares me forces me every single day to be accountable to those expectations that I have daily. Come on y’all.”

Rigsby says the power of hope is critical.

“The power of hope is critical,” he said. “Listen, I believe that we’ve reduced hope, we relegated it to the basement of human emotion, because of our casual use. But hope is powerful. Hope is so powerful. It is a game-changer.”

Rigsby defines hope as a belief in every one of us that places a demand upon us to believe in the absolute best outcome.

“I think the greatest thing that we can have and that we can offer is hope in these uncertain times,” he said.

Watch the full interview with Dr. Rick Rigsby in the video player at the top of the page.