Boy, 8, raises over $100K for favorite White House waiter

(NewsNation) — One Little Rock, Arkansas, 8-year-old is making a difference in his community, with his favorite Waffle House waiter at the center of it all.

When Kayzen Hutner found out the waiter, Devonte Gardner, had been living in a hotel, he and his mom started a GoFundMe – their goal was $5,000, but they’ve raised more than $100K.

Kayzen and his mom, Vittoria Hunter, were inspired to help Gardner after they faced a similar situation. In 2019, the Hunter family were faced with a water leak that caused black mold to grow into their airspace in the home they were renting.

Similiarily, Gardner’s family was also dealing with black mold before they moved into a hotel.

“It just made me feel really happy inside to help a friend,” Kayzen said.