California teen combating bullying with kindness

(NewsNation) — When Rebekah Robeck was bullied in middle school, she decided that she would counteract with kindness.

The first thing the California teen did was deliver pizzas with little signs that read, “Let’s be kind to each other.”

Now, kindness has spread to school campuses across the country with a Let’s Be Kind Day, which is a special event on school campuses that reminds people that they are cared for.

“We just have a big party on our school campuses and we encourage kindness,” Robeck said.