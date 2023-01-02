Crayons4Kids provides crayons and toys for hospitalized kids

(NewsNation) — The hospital can be frightening for anyone, especially kids. But one nonprofit organization is working to make the healing process a little bit more creative.

Heather McQueer and her mother, Pamela McQueer, joined “Morning in America” to share their experience with Crayons4Kids.

“I was hospitalized. Four days later, I turned 10 in the critical care unit. And Crayons4Kids helped make my birthday so special for me,” Heather said.

Crayons4Kids has worked to brighten the lives of hospitalized children across America by donating crayons, coloring books, toys and games.

