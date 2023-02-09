(NewsNation) — When an emergency happens, CPR can be critical. People experiencing a cardiac arrest are up to three times as likely to survive if CPR is started immediately.

In Indiana, Josh Moreira started Rescue Mission CPR to get people comfortable with performing CPR so they are ready to act in the event of an emergency.

“I want people to, even if they don’t know all these techniques, I want people to have enough confidence to just perform CPR,” he said.

Moreira is a former first responder and for him, stepping in to perform CPR is an instinct. With his classes, he hopes to make sure other people don’t freeze when something happens. One way to do that, he said, is practice.

“I want people to feel confident enough to try. To me, that CPR is better than no CPR,” Moreira said.