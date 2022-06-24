Organization prepares young men for fatherhood

CHICAGO (NewsNation) — If parenting came with a how-to-do-it manual, it would make life easier.

The Dovetail Project aims to do that by teaching teens and young men about fatherhood, helping them be more responsible, and giving them resources for the future of their families.

Sheldon Smith, the organization’s founder, said his life story impacted the start of this organization. He was raised by two teen parents who had him at the age of 18. He said his father struggled and he wanted to help provide a better way for children by serving fathers.

“Our young men, what they need the most is mentorship, brotherhood, and resources such as housing and other resources as employment and different things of that nature to support them as they move on their journey,” Smith explained.

Smith founded the organization 12 years ago. Since then, he’s helped 550 young dads.

He said they’ve also impacted more than 9,000 families through their Fatherhood Relief Fund serving families through the pandemic over the last two years.

Watch the full interview with Sheldon Smith in the media player at the top of the page.