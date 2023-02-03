(NewsNation) — Patrick Rhodes, a community advocate in Tampa, Florida, works two jobs. But in his limited free time, Rhodes, also known as Patrick the Giver, likes to give back to some of America’s most deserving workers by providing them with free meals.

It started in 2020, during the COVID-19 pandemic. Rhodes said he was at home, admiring the strength of frontline workers, when he asked himself what he could do to help them.

So, he reached out to a local hospital in Tampa, and offered to bring a few lunches up to them.

“It kind of snowballed from there,” Rhodes said on NewsNation’s “Morning on America.”

Between 2020-2021, Rhodes gave out over 2,600 free meals to those in Tampa and surrounding areas.

These days, Rhodes said, he delivers the food during his own lunch break, or heads out at 6 a.m. or 7 a.m.

Although he goes on his missions solo, Rhodes says he gets donations and support from other people.

Having the passion and willpower to “do something kind for someone today” keeps him motivated, Rhodes said.

If you’d like to donate to Rhodes’ cause, you can go to patrickthegiver.com.