Florida restaurant feeds community after Ian

(NewsNation) — Months after Hurricane Ian ravaged the southwest coast of Florida, one restaurant continues to help hard-hit communities rebuild.

FK Your Diet owners Doug Miller and Amy Eldridge and the rest of their team have distributed more than 125,000 meals to those still struggling to rebuild from the hurricane.

“I grew up 15 years in the system and I was always hungry. So, when we got to the point in life, we could open a restaurant and help feed people, it means everything to us,” Doug said.

Doug and Amy decided the day after the hurricane hit that they would support their community by going out and delivering meals to those who need them.

Watch Doug and Amy’s full interview in the video player above.