(NewsNation) — A 12-year-old dog has spent his life bringing joy to everyone from kids to veterans.

The dog, named Aidan, is now taking things a step further by learning how to flip pages — including the ones in his new book, “Aidan the Hugging Golden Doodle.” The picture book, Aidan’s first, follows one dog’s journey to find his purpose in life.

It’s a story Aidan knows well. At only 8 weeks old, his owner, Samantha Kandah, said, the trainer Aidan was working with told her she recognized something special in the pup.

“His favorite job was working with children with cancer, and he wanted to teach children to be kind and compassionate to each other,” Kandah said. “His whole book series is based on Aidan teaching children to be kind and compassionate towards everybody.”

People can find “Aidan the Hugging Golden Doodle” at Aidandoodle.com. The second in the series, which focuses on Aidan’s work with military vets who have post-traumatic stress disorder, is scheduled to be released in two months.

“I saw the difference in the in the patients as Aiden was working with the vets — just happier,” Kandah said. “You can feel them calming down as Aiden was doing his therapy work with them. It was just amazing, very rewarding.”