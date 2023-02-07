(NewsNation) — Through networking and mentorship, one organization hopes to help empower girls as they enter and experience their teen years.

Female Strong is designed to help develop confidence in middle school and high school girls through a variety of programs. Founder Emily Smith said one focus is developing self-esteem while not encouraging competition.

“We teach them how to find their voice, and once they find their voice, how do you use it? A lot of those vision-building skills, and kind of not ‘What do you want to be when you grow up?’ but ‘Who do you want to be as a human?'” she said.

Female Strong offers camps, book clubs and entrepreneurship programs for girls.