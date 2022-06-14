‘Hey Daddy!’: Louisiana dad surprises visually impaired son at school

(NewsNation) — Ross Armstrong from Baton Rouge, Louisiana, is a firefighter and a music producer, but his role as a father is his primary gig.

So when Armstrong decided to surprise his son Rossy at school, he didn’t expect the widespread attention the video of the encounter got on social media.

“This whirlwind of awareness that we’re getting right now is amazing for us,” Armstrong said during an appearance on “Morning in America”.

Armstrong’s son Rossy is visually impaired and was just walking back from lunch, not expecting a visit from his dad.

“He’s not fully blind,” Armstrong said. “So usually, in a scenario like this, he will be able to see me and recognize me and you know, that day I wasn’t in the environment that I normally would see him in.”

Rossy is an active little boy, but he has hypoplasia, which is an underdeveloped optic nerve.

He heard his dad say his name unexpectedly at school and the boy’s recognition and reaction have now been viewed and liked millions of times.

Armstrong and his wife work with a nonprofit called Blind Grace, which works to create experiences for sighted and blind people to come together.

It’s a form of equity, Armstrong said, “that makes sense to be able to create some kind of way that people like myself can understand what it is that blind people kind of go through.”

