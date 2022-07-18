Man gives free haircuts to anyone in need

CHICAGO, Ill. (NewsNation) — David McDonald spent 20 years as a barber lining up everyone from star athletes to military brass, and now he drives around, mostly on Chicago’s Southside, giving out free haircuts to anyone who needs one.

David and his wife Dahlia joined “Morning in America” to share a little bit more about their journey as founders of Cutting Edge Mobility.

“I do have a mobile station, I set it up in Englewood in Chicago, and I’m right on the road,” David said, “I just cut hair for free. And that’s what I want. That’s what I do. And I won’t take any tips or payment from anyone that I’m serving. It’s just my expression of the love of Jesus to them.”

David and Dahlia were motivated by scripture and the voice of God to help people in need, he says, and David believes this is one of the ways he is able to do so.

David also teaches barbering and cosmetology for free to people in detention centers. His goal is to open a tuition-free barbering and beauty school where he can help people learn the skills they need to be successful without having to pay for the tuition.