Man spreading kindness through food in Michigan

(NewsNation) — Mark Edwards, the owner of Poppo’s Barbeque, is on a mission to make sure that everyone in the state of Michigan is fed, regardless of whether they have money.

Mark has been dishing out great-tasting BBQ since 2021 but has recently picked up popularity when he was seen giving a homeless man $20 and a plate of food for free.

“It just makes my heart; it just feels full of joy to feed others,” Edwards said.

All proceeds come directly from Edwards, who said, “It means as much to me to give back as it does to make the money.”

