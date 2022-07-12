Man’s mission: Take wheelchairs off-road, back to nature

(NewsNation) — It’s no secret that spending time in nature can be therapeutic, and one man is on a mission to help those who are mobility-challenged with getting some fresh air

Jacob Biesecker’s life changed forever when a hunting accident left him paralyzed from the waist down. During rehab, he was introduced to a track chair, a wheelchair that you can take off road and on uneven terrain.

Now, Biesecker is working to provide these chairs to anyone who wants to enjoy the outdoors through his organization Waymaker Off-Road Wheelchairs.

Biesecker said his personal experience inspired him to help others experience full trek mobility.

Just being able to get back out outdoors — hunting, fishing, to the beach. Those are some of the things that when you’re in a wheelchair, seem on the verge of impossible, just trying to be able to push a manual chair, even power chairs, through those kinds of terrains. So being able to give those people back those parts of their life to be able to have some of that enjoyment again, is really kind of what helped me start this.

A brand new chair cost about $15,000, but Biesecker’s organization loans out chairs free of charge to anyone with a mobility challenge to anyone in South Carolina.

“We run strictly off donations. So nobody that has these mobility challenges is also gonna be confined by their financial status,” he said.

For more information about Waymaker Off-Road Wheelchairs, click here.