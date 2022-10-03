Mentors helping incarcerated Florida teens find purpose

(NewsNation) — Mentorship can help young adults learn and grow as they go through challenging transitions in their lives, from dealing with stressful changes at home to transitioning into adulthood.

The Verb Kind is helping some of these teens who are currently serving time in juvenile detention centers.

The Florida non-profit organization was inspired by a small group of volunteers who would spend time with the kids in the Orlando Juvenile Detention Center once a week.

The program has now expanded across the state of Florida, working with incarcerated youth to show them consistency, love, attention, and the possibility of breaking the cycle.

You can watch NewsNation’s full interview with The Verb Kind in the player above.