(NewsNation) — A New Jersey man is leading a mission to “Return Kindness” with what he calls a “Kindness Crew.”

Their most recent act was collecting 1,000 holiday toys to donate. This year, the Return Kindness crew donated 10 times that amount. And that’s not all they’re doing — one of their long-term goals is to give a home away to a family in need.

About 45-50 people have joined Return Kindness, according to its founder Troy Green. But to him, it’s more of a lifestyle than a group.

“We encourage other people to embrace that lifestyle,” he said. “Just lead every day with an open heart and an open mind. And keep in mind that somebody’s silently going through something, and a small act of kindness can go a long way.”

